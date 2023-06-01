Karim Benzema decides to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has decided to depart Real Madrid after 14 years at the club, according to multiple reports.

The French forward will go down as one of the greatest ever to do it in a Real Madrid shirt, securing 25 trophies across his career at the Santiago Bernabeu. Five of those were Champions League trophies, amongst four La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey too.

During his time at Real Madrid, Benzema has racked up 647 appearances, scoring 353 goals, and providing 165, culminating in a Ballon d’Or last season. His 2021-22 campaign will go down as one of the best ever, securing the La Liga title and one of the most dramatic ever Champions League victories.

Benzema was thought to be staying for a final season at Real Madrid, having reportedly agreed to terms on a new contract until 2024. However according to multiple reports, Benzema has had a change of heart amid rumours of a gargantuan offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad.

Yet Julien Laurens of ESPN and Gianluca DiMarzio are both reporting that Benzema has decided to exit the club. Benzema’s final game will be a home tie at the Santiago Bernabeu against Athletic Club this Sunday night.

Benzema’s departure will be felt keenly by Real Madrid, who do not have an obvious replacement lined up for the French man. They had instead been intending on recruiting his successor next season.