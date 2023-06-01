Jorge Mendes given deadline to ensure Joao Felix’s exit from Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix’s future has been thrown into doubt this week, following confirmation that incoming Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has decided against making his loan move permanent this summer.

Felix left Atletico Madrid in January in order to join Chelsea until the end of the season, and it now appears that he could be returning to the Spanish capital. However, with the Portuguese having fallen out with Diego Simeone, it is expected that he will move on again.

Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, has told Atletico officials that he intends to secure a big offer for Felix, according to Diario AS, with the club unwilling to sell him on the cheap, despite the current situation.

Following their final match of the season against Villarreal on Sunday, the Atletico squad will break for the summer, with pre-season starting on the seventh of July. It is expected that Mendes will look to have sorted Felix’s future out by then.

Atletico are open to another loan for Felix, although it appears that this would be kicking the can down the read, with a permanent stay at the club very unlikely, given the breakdown of the Portuguese’s relationship with Simeone.

It remains to be seen how Felix’s future unfolds this summer. Another exit from Atletico Madrid, whether it be temporary or permanent, appears to be on the cards, although as of yet, no offers have been received by the club.