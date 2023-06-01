“I don’t know if we will renew, I don’t care either” – Jose Luis Mendilibar on Sevilla future

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has declared that while he would be happy to continue at the helm, he would be just as content if Los Nervionenses decided against renewing his deal.

Mendilibar only arrived at the club in March and was tasked with saving them from relegation, given a deal until the end of the season. Nobody foresaw him bringing back the Europa League trophy.

“I think I still don’t believe it, but we have received the trophy and they have given us the medal. It will take me a while to process it,” he told Diario AS.

Mendilibar admitted that the first half was not theirs, but they managed to correct those errors in the second period.

“We started badly, playing to feet, without looking for spaces or crosses. They were comfortable, but in the second half we have changed. We were more intense, we reached the area and scored the equaliser. Little was played in extra time…”.

The topic on everyone’s lips was whether he would be there next season.

“I am very comfortable here, it is wonderful to work with these boys, they have assimilated everything quickly. It would be the greatest not to continue… Are they going to offer it to me [a new deal]? It could be. We are going to enjoy this, I don’t know if we will renew or not but I don’t care either. The job was well done and that’s it. I appreciate the opportunity the club has given me. That’s the end of that. If we reach an agreement, great.”

Neither Sporting Director Monchi nor President Jose Castro would commit to whether they would offer him a new deal. While they probably hadn’t intended on keeping him through until next season, the reaction he has gotten from the players would make it a surprise decision if they did go in a different direction.