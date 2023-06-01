Girona enquire to Barcelona about teenage duo as preparations are made for squad overhaul this summer

If results go their way this weekend, Girona could be playing in European competition for the first time in their history next season. Victory over Osasuna, coupled with Athletic Club dropping points at Real Madrid, would see the Catalan club qualify for the Europa Conference League.

Under the stewardship of Michel Sanchez, who signed a new contract on Wednesday, Girona have had an excellent season so far, currently sitting in ninth place in the LaLiga table.

However, their squad could be looking wildly different next season, with several players in line to leave the club in the summer, including Aleix Garcia (contract expiring), as well as Paulo Gazzaniga, Taty Castellanos and Rodrigo Riquelme (loans ending).

Preparations are being made to replace those that will be leaving, and according to MD, Girona have enquired to Barcelona about the possibility of taking Pablo Torre and Estanis Pedrola on loan for next season.

Torre has struggled for regular first team football under Xavi Hernandez this season, and a loan is very likely in the summer, and it could be the same for Pedrola, who has been a rising star for Barca Atletic.

Both would surely thrive under Michel’s tutelage, and Girona will hope that both Torre and Pedrola can be signed over the next few weeks.