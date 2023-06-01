Cristiano Ronaldo would welcome Karim Benzema and Lionel Messi to Saudi Arabia following transfer speculation

There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Saudi Pro League in 2023. With Cristiano Ronaldo having joined Al-Nassr at the start of the year, he could be joined by more heavyweights this summer.

Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema have been linked with moves to Al Hilal and Al-Ittihad respectively, with the latter reportedly being extremely close to swapping Real Madrid for the Middle East.

Ronaldo, who was teammates with Benzema at Real Madrid between 2009 and 2018, is open to more star players making the move to Saudi Arabia (via Relevo), and he foresees the league becoming a powerhouse over the next few years.

“If big players come, big names, young players, old players. They are all welcome because, if that happens, the league will improve. Age is not important.”

Ronaldo was also keen to quash speculation that he was looking to leave Al-Nassr after just six months at the club.

“I want to continue here. I will continue here, and I think if they keep doing it the way they want to do it, in the next few years the Saudi league can be among the top five in the world.”

Messi and Benzema’s situations will be ones to watch over the next few weeks, but if both go to Saudi Arabia, it would be a majo blow for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.