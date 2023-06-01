Conflicting reports emerge over Luka Modric’s desire to stay at Real Madrid amid interest from Saudi Arabia

Real Madrid could have several players leaving the club this summer, with Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio both reportedly close to signing for Al-Ittihad and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

They could be joined out of the door by Luka Modric, whose contract is also up at the end of this month. The veteran midfielder could be heading to Saudi Arabia along with Benzema, amid reports over a huge contract offer from an unnamed club.

Following on from this, Sport have reported that Modric has asked to leave Real Madrid despite having agreed a one-year contract extension, which would see him through to the summer of 2024.

However, Fabrizio Romano has now claimed that Modric has no desire to move to Saudi Arabia, with his primary intention still being to stay with Real Madrid for at least one more season.

With Benzema seemingly on his way out, Real Madrid officials will be wary of losing too many of their experienced heads in one window, so ensuring Modric stays could be high on their agenda over the next few weeks.