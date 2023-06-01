Celta Vigo to be without key defender for LaLiga survival clash against Barcelona

On Sunday, Celta Vigo will play their biggest match in many a year. They take on champions Barcelona, and they need a victory in order to ensure their place in LaLiga for next season.

Carlos Carvalhal’s side have been on a dreadful run of form over the last few weeks, which has seen them drop from mid-table to 17th, just one point above the drop zone.

Celta need to match Real Valladolid’s result, or better Almeria’s in order to retain their place in LaLiga for at least one more year, but against Barcelona, that will be very difficult, even if the champions have nothing to play for.

To make matters worse, Celta will be without Joseph Aidoo, as the defender has suffered a tear in his thigh, as per Diario AS. However, they do welcome back Iago Aspas and Fran Beltran to full fitness.

Celta Vigo must get a positive result on Sunday, and having Aspas and Beltran back is a welcome boost. However, the entire team will need to be on their game as they look to stave off the threat of relegation.