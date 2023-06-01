Brahim Diaz set to stay at Real Madrid this summer despite strong interest from AC Milan

Having signed from Manchester City in 2019, Brahim Diaz has failed to make his make at Real Madrid so far. The 23-year-old did not set the world alight in his first season, and he has subsequently spent the last three years on loan at AC Milan.

Brahim has been on fine form for the Rossoneri this season in particular, and they have expressed their interest in signing him on a permanent basis.

However, Relevo have reported that Real Madrid will reject Milan’s advances, as they intend to keep Brahim in their first team for next season at least. Preliminary discussions have also began over a new contract for the forward.

With Marco Asensio on his way out of Real Madrid this summer, Brahim is expected to take his place in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, where he will be given a chance to prove his worth to the Italian, as well as the club’s hierarchy.

Brahim’s development in Italy has been promising, and it now appears that he will take the next step in his career, as he looks to cement his place as a Real Madrid player for many years to come.

Image via Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images