Barcelona to release fresh inside look at 2022-23 season

Barcelona will release a second season of their documentary series ‘a new era’.

The Amazon Prime documentary, one of many behind-the-scenes looks at football teams streamed by the company, will follow on from the first season which was released in December of last year.

The club say that cameras accompanied the team through all of their major games. Wakai and Barca Studios are expected to follow a similar editorial line as the first series, which contained five episodes.

The series will be available in 240 countries around the world on Prime Video. The release date has not yet been announced, but is expected to be in the coming months.

The Blaugrana had a rollercoaster season last campaign, whereas as this one will make much more comfortable viewing for Cules, with a happy ending and a La Liga title at its climax. It will also allow further insight into the final days of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, with the two legends due to depart this summer.