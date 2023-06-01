Barcelona to miss out on re-signing Dani Olmo as La Roja star finalises his future

Over the last few weeks, Barcelona have been one of the clubs rumoured to be interested in signing Dani Olmo, whose current contract at RB Leipzig is set to expire at the end of next season.

The Bundesliga side had been preparing to cash in on the Spanish international, with contract negotiations at a standstill. However, there now appears to be movement, with MD reporting that Olmo has agreed a new deal.

Olmo will sign a new four-year contract, keeping him at RB Leipzig until the end of the 2026/27 season. Real Madrid and Bayer Munich had also been reported interested in signing him, but it now appears that he has committed his future to Die Roten Bullen.

Barcelona had hoped to convince Olmo to reject any new deal at RB Leipzig, with the hope of signing him as a free agent at the end of next season. However, that will now not be possible, and the Blaugrana will move onto other targets.

Olmo is expected to be one of the stars for Luis de la Fuente’s Spain side this summer, as they target success in the UEFA Nations League finals, which take place later this month.

La Roja face Italy in their semi-final, and they would take on either the Netherlands or Croatia in the final, should they defeat the Azzurri.