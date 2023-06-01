Barcelona set date to announce Deco as new Sporting Director

This summer’s transfer window will be a vitally important one for Barcelona, and it will be the first opportunity for Deco to show his worth as the club’s new Sporting Director.

The Portuguese will take over from Jordi Cruyff, who announced his intention to leave at the end of the season, in order to explore new opportunities.

According to Relevo, Barcelona will announce Deco’s arrival in July, and he will pen a three-year deal, taking him through to the end of the 2025/26, which is also when Joan Laporta’s second spell as President will run to currently.

At the moment, Deco cannot take over the role at Barcelona as he still oversees affairs at his agency, D20 Sports. Once his relinquishes control, there will be nothing standing in his or the club’s way.

With Deco not officially starting until July, it could mean that he is not involved in negotiations to re-sign Lionel Messi, as Barcelona hope to tie up a deal for the Argentine in the next week or two.