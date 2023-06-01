Barcelona remain confident of re-signing Lionel Messi this summer

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed that Lionel Messi would be leaving the club at the end of the season, with his contract expiring on the 30th of June.

Messi will become a free agent, and he is not expected to be short on offers. Al Hilal are pushing to bring him to Saudi Arabia, although Barcelona are also in the race to bring the Argentine back to Catalonia.

However, Barcelona’s pursuit of Messi has been complicated of late, as they have been unable to officially offer a contract because LaLiga have yet to approve their viability plan. With Messi reportedly in a hurry to finalise his future, it has caused nervousness between the parties.

Despite this, Barcelona are still hopeful of agreeing a deal that would see Messi return to the club on the first of July, according to MD.

Barcelona are still waiting on approval from LaLiga in order to formally approach Messi, although they hope to do so next week. The question will be whether that is too late for the 35-year-old, with Al Hial pushing for his signature.