Atletico Madrid planning to maximise Yannick Carrasco’s worth this summer

Having had a difficult first half of the season with Atletico Madrid, Yannick Carrasco has come back roaring over the last few months. The Belgian has been in excellent form, notching several goals and assists along the way.

However, it does look likely that he will Atletico’s final match of the season against Villarreal on Sunday, as he has had a minor operation on his nose on Thursday.

Last weekend’s victory over Real Sociedad, which secured third place for Atletico, could prove to be Carrasco’s final appearance for the club, as speculation persists over his future. Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move, and they have a clause in place that could see them sign him for a reported fee of €19m.

However, Atletico will not allow Barcelona to negotiate a lower price, and amid interest from Premier League clubs, they will also look to secure as much money as possible in order to sell him, as per Marca, despite his contract expiring at the end of next season.

It could be a very busy summer for Atletico Madrid, headlined by the probable exit of Joao Felix. Carrasco could follow him out of the door, but it is likely that he won’t if a respectable offer is not received.

Image via Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images