Ansu Fati has been told of desire to move him on as Jorge Mendes makes Barcelona promise

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati has been linked with an exit for several months now as the club attempt to raise funds this summer, but he has now been made aware of that desire himself.

According to Sport, Ansu has had it made clear to him that Barcelona are keen to sell him this summer. Agent Jorge Mendes has been trying to persuade him to join Wolves in recent weeks, but without success so far, telling the 20-year-old forward that he would be moved to one of the major English clubs in two seasons time.

There are two major obstacles inhibiting a deal currently. Firstly, nobody is willing to pay the €60m fee Barcelona want for him, and secondly, Ansu has been steadfast about his desire to remain in Barcelona. Mendes has reportedly promised Barcelona that he will persuade Ansu to accept a move elsewhere.

As has been the case for some time now, Barcelona for better or worse appear tied to Mendes. Much of their summer and their ability to recruit as they want will come down to his ability to bend the market, and players to his will. As Frenkie de Jong showed last summer though, there withstanding that pressure can be done though.