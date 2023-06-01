Analysis: Are Real Madrid right to replace Marco Asensio with Brahim Diaz?

Real Madrid will be looking to strengthen several areas of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad this summer, as a number of first team stars edge towards the exit door.

Karim Benzema looked like being the biggest name to go, with intense speculation that he had agreed to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad. However, the 35-year-old has now decided to stick with Real Madrid for one more year.

Nacho Fernandez, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio could all be heading out of the door, with the latter’s departure expected to be announced in the near future, following reports that he is in advanced negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain.

Asensio has played often for Real Madrid this season, so he is someone that must be replaced, and according to Fichajes, it will be an in-house promotion, rather than a signing being made. Namely, Brahim Diaz will come back from AC Milan to take that spot.

Brahim will return to Real Madrid this summer, having spent the last three seasons at Milan. During that time, he has got progressively better, and during the 2022/23 campaign, he has been very prominent in Stefan Pioli’s squad.

Real Madrid intend to utilise Brahim next season, despite interest from Milan in signing him on a permanent basis. Los Blancos officials also want to tie him down to a new contract, despite his current one running for another three years.

Brahim deserves the opportunity to prove his worth to Ancelotti and Real Madrid. As mentioned, he is getting progressively better, and now will come the time for him to establish himself as one of the best clubs in world football.

Brahim has played on the right wing for Milan on several occasions this season, although he has typically played in the number 10 role, just behind the striker, which has usually Olivier Giroud.

However, Brahim has the ability to play out wide, and he can effectively like up with Benzema, Vinicius Junior and the midfield, but especially Federico Valverde, who would likely be his partner of the right side.

Asensio will be a big miss for Real Madrid, as he has stepped up when required this season, which has been extremely often due to the congested fixture schedule, as well as Benzema’s injury issues. Brahim will have a big void to fill, and it could be the making of him in the Spanish capital.

Only time will tell whether Brahim is up to standard for Real Madrid, but he has definitely shown that he deserves the chance to adorn the famous white jersey.