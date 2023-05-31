WATCH: Sevilla back on level terms courtesy of Gianluca Mancini own goal

Having trailed to Roma at half time in the Europa League final in Budapest, Sevilla have now got back on level terms, less than 10 minutes into the second half.

The first half was a very closely contested affair, with few chances for either side. However, Roma did open the scoring after 35 minutes, with Paul Dybala finishing beyond Bono after an excellent through ball from Gianluca Mancini.

However, Mancini has now gone from hero to villain for Roma. He has scored Sevilla’s equaliser, turning the ball into his own net following an excellent cross from the right from Jesus Navas.

Disaster for Roma… the perfect response for Sevilla! 🙌 Gianluca Mancini puts the ball in his own net levelling the score… 😳#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/9rJ3TXahQd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2023

هدف اول والتعادل اشبيليه pic.twitter.com/nOitZeonjb — عبدالله (@ka1119a) May 31, 2023

Sevilla have started the second half very brightly, and they have their just rewards for that dominance. Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side have been the comeback kings in the Europa League this season, and they will hope to complete the turnaround against Roma, as they target their seventh title in the competition.