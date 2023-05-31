WATCH: Roma strike first in Europa League final as Paulo Dybala opens the scoring

Sevilla’s hopes of securing a seventh Europa League title have suffered a big blow, with Roma striking first in Wednesday evening’s final.

It has been a keenly contested occasion in the first half, with neither side having dominated so far. Sevilla have had most of the possession, although they have not been able to trouble Rui Patricio.

Roma have now taken the lead after 35 minutes. A delightful through ball from Gianluca Mancini released Paulo Dybala, and the returning Argentine finished beyond Bono to give the Italian side the lead.

Paulo Dybala gives Roma the lead!! 🤩 No reaction whatsoever from Jose Mourinho…#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/YGm0pgXLGJ — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 31, 2023

Sevilla have won every final they’ve played in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, although on the other hand, Jose Mourinho has never lost a European final. Once of these statistic will have to give, and so far, it appears that it will be the former.

Jose Luis Mendilibar will be disappointed with Sevilla’s lack of threat so far, and he will hope to get a reaction after half time.