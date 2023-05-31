Sevilla

WATCH: Roma strike first in Europa League final as Paulo Dybala opens the scoring

Sevilla’s hopes of securing a seventh Europa League title have suffered a big blow, with Roma striking first in Wednesday evening’s final.

It has been a keenly contested occasion in the first half, with neither side having dominated so far. Sevilla have had most of the possession, although they have not been able to trouble Rui Patricio.

Roma have now taken the lead after 35 minutes. A delightful through ball from Gianluca Mancini released Paulo Dybala, and the returning Argentine finished beyond Bono to give the Italian side the lead.

Sevilla have won every final they’ve played in the UEFA Cup/Europa League, although on the other hand, Jose Mourinho has never lost a European final. Once of these statistic will have to give, and so far, it appears that it will be the former.

Jose Luis Mendilibar will be disappointed with Sevilla’s lack of threat so far, and he will hope to get a reaction after half time.

Posted by

Tags Europa League Paulo Dybala Roma Sevilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News