WATCH: Football España analyse Sevilla-Roma Europa League final with CNN

Sevilla take on Roma in the final of the Europa League on Wednesday night, with kick off set for 21:00 CEST. Ahead of the game, Football España broke down Sevilla’s secret to Europa League success, and some key things to look out for going into the game.

Los Nervionenses are hoping to bring home their seventh title in the competition, and whenever they have passed the Round of 16, they have won it all. Meanwhile Roma have never won the competition, but are not short of European pedigree.

Not only is Jose Mourinho unbeaten in major European finals after five attempts, he guided Roma to the Europa Conference League title last season.

Ahead of the final, Jose Luis Mendilibar called Jose Mourinho their toughest opponent yet, despite having beaten Juventus and Manchester United on the way.

Meanwhile Mourinho was keen to pile the pressure on Sevilla, stating that he was surprised that his budget was higher than theirs, calling their players ‘underpaid’.