Sevilla’s penalty shoot-out hero Yassine Bounou: “I understood that I needed to stay calm”

Once again, Sevilla are the kings of the Europa League. Los Nervionenses defeated Roma in Wednesday’s final, winning 4-1 on penalties after the game finished 1-1 after 120 minutes of pulsating action.

Yassine Bounou was Sevilla’s hero in the shoot-out, saving from Gianluca Mancini and Roger Ibanez to ensure that Gonzalo Montiel was able to score the winning penalty, much like he did in last year’s World Cup final.

Bono also starred in a penalty shoot-out in Qatar, helping Morocco overcome Spain in the last 16, and he recalled that experience in Budapest, as per MD.

“I have already lived moments like this and I understood that I needed to stay calm today. It’s been a year with a lot of emotions, with the World Cup, then Sevilla and I needed to take it easy for that.”

The success has completed a remarkable season for Sevilla. Before Mendilibar came in, relegation was a real possibility, but they now have European success once again, and they will be playing in next season’s Champions League.

Image via Matthew Ashton/AMA/Getty Images