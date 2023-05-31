Sevilla squad pay tribute to former player Sergio Rico ahead of Europa League final

Sevilla are preparing for the biggest game of their season on Wednesday night, as they take on Roma in the final of the Europa League.

While their full focus in on matters in Budapest, they have taken the opportunity to stand in solidarity with former player Sergio Rico, who was teammates with several members of Jose Luis Mendilibar’s squad.

During their pre-match warm-up for Wednesday’s match, Sevilla wore t-shirts with the message “Come on Sergio, we are with you!”

Rico, who currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain, is currently in intensive care in a Seville hospital, having suffered a severe head injury following a horse-riding accident on Sunday morning. He had returned home to Andalusia having been granted days off, following PSG’s Ligue 1 triumph on Saturday evening.

Rico is very much in the thoughts of everyone associated with Sevilla, and it’s safe to say that they will hope to win the Europa League in his honour.