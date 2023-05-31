Real Madrid to miss out on Gabri Veiga as Celta Vigo youngster nears Premier League move

One of the most promising youngsters in LaLiga right now is Gabri Veiga. The 20-year-old has had an excellent breakthrough season with Celta Vigo, although his side could be playing in the second tier of Spanish football in 2023/24.

Even if that is the case, it is extremely likely that Veiga will not be with Celta for next season. He has been heavily linked with a move away this summer, and with a €40m release clause in his contract, Los Celestes are resigning to losing him.

Several clubs are reportedly interested in signing Veiga, which one of these being Real Madrid. However, it appears that he won’t be making the move to Los Blancos, with Marca stating that Veiga is very close to signing for Newcastle United.

Mega-rich Newcastle, who qualified for the Champions League during the 2022/23 Premier League season, would be an excellent next step for Veiga, who will hope to continue playing regularly in order to break into the Spain setup over the next couple of years.

With Jude Bellingham set to come in this summer, missing out on Veiga would not be a massive disappointment for Real Madrid, although he would still have been an excellent signing. Nevertheless, it could still be a very busy transfer window for Florentino Perez.