Real Madrid to let Brazilian teenager go after one season

Real Madrid are making decisions ahead of next season, with a number of talented youngsters looking to make the jump to the first-team next season. However it appears Brazilian talent Vinicius Tobias will not be one of them.

The likes of Sergio Arribas, Mario Martin and Nico Paz are all expected to do preseason with the first team, while Alvaro Rodriguez has already earned promotion to the senior side.

Yet Tobias is set to return to Shakhtar Donetsk this summer. He joined Real Madrid on loan for just under 18 months after Russia invaded Ukraine, and a €10m buy option was included in the deal.

Although for the majority of the season Tobias has been a starter for Real Madrid Castilla under Raul Gonzalez. playing 35 times and giving 4 assists, he has not been able to force his way into the first team during his spell. Diario AS say that Los Blancos will not exercise that option.