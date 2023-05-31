Real Madrid identify replacement for Nacho Fernandez should veteran leave this summer

Real Madrid could be forced into replacing several first team members this summer. Karim Benzema has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, while Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez could also leave at the end of their contracts.

The latter, who is one of Real Madrid’s longest serving players, has attracted interest from Inter Milan and Villarreal, and he could decide to leave this summer in order to play more regular first team football, as he looks to keep his place in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain squad.

According to Relevo, Real Madrid have already identified Nacho’s replacement in Carlo Ancelotti’s first team squad should be leave, and it is someone that they already have on their books. Rafa Marin has impressed for Castilla this season, and he would be promoted if Nacho departs.

Marin is highly regarded at Real Madrid, although he has yet to make his first team debut. However, if Nacho does leave this summer, the youngster could find himself playing an important role next season.

Image via JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images