Prime candidate to fill potential Karim Benzema void at Real Madrid priced at €115m

Real Madrid appear increasingly concerned that they will be left without a quality number nine for next season, as speculation grows that Karim Benzema may bring his spell at the club to an end a season earlier than expected.

It has Los Blancos scrambling to work out their best options should Benzema depart, with a number of names linked to Real Madrid. Undoubtedly the most seductive prospect mentioned so far has been Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. The England captain compares to Benzema in both quality and skillset, something few can boast.

Despite being in the final year of his contract though, Spurs are unwilling to yield Kane easily. Diario AS say his price tage has been set at €115m should Real Madrid want him.

That may prove too much for Florentino Perez to sanction a deal, no matter how Kane is appreciated. Due to turn 30 in July, signing Kane would go against recent policy of only spending big on younger, rising stars. Still paying the price for Eden Hazard’s failed move, Real Madrid will be wary of committing so much money to an ageing forward.