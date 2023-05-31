Predicted XIs Sevilla-Roma: Paulo Dybala to start on the bench

Sevilla face Roma this evening in the Europa League final, with kick off set for 21:00 CEST in Budapest, Hungary. Los Nervionenses are searching for their seventh triumph in the competition, while Roma are looking to win their first, and Jose Mourinho’s sixth.

Jose Luis Mendilibar is also in his first ever European final, and will be without the suspended Marcos Acuna for the match, and the unregistered Pape Gueye and Jesus Corona. Alex Telles is expected to come in for Acuna at left-back, but otherwise Sevilla are expected to line up as they did against Juventus in the previous round, as per Marca.

Sevilla-based paper ED expect the same line-up, only casting doubt over Oliver Torres’ position behind Youssef En-Nesyri, pointing out that Suso or Erik Lamela could occupy that role. That said, Torres has been in fine form of late.

Meanwhile Roma will be without Paulo Dybala from the start, who Mourinho claimed is only fit enough for 20-30 minutes. As such, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Georginio Wijnaldum are expected to start behind Tammy Abraham in attack.

The Romans are expected to start with three at the back with Chris Smalling, Pablo Ibanez and Gianluca Mancini in defence. Otherwise there are few doubts over the Roma line-up, who are expected to look for the counter against a Sevilla that will try to press high.