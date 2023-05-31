Official confirmation of Karim Benzema’s exit from Real Madrid expected imminently

It is becoming increasingly likely that Karim Benzema will leave Real Madrid this summer, 14 years after he joined the club from Lyon.

Recent reports over a possible move to Saudi Arabia have gathered pace over the last few days, and Diario AS have now reported that Al-Ittihad officials are increasingly confident that they will sign the 35-year-old, with an official announcement expected “imminently”.

Benzema has also reportedly spoken to former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo about the move, with the Portuguese already plying his trade in Saudi Arabia, at Al-Nassr.

Benzema would net a tax-free salary of over €100m per year, which would make him one of the highest paid footballers in the world.

Real Madrid had not been anticipating Benzema leaving, especially given the fact that he had agreed to extend his current contract until the end of next season. Should he depart, Florentino Perez will be forced into the transfer market in order to find a replacement.

Image via FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images