Michel Sanchez signs on as Girona head coach after excellent first season back in LaLiga

This season was only Girona’s third in the top division of Spanish football in their entire history, and it’s safe to say that it has been very successful for the Catalan side.

Ahead of the final round of fixtures this weekend, Girona sit in ninth, and they are in contention to qualifying for European competition for the first time ever. A victory over Osasuna at El Sadar could be enough, although they would have to rely on Athletic Club dropping points against Real Madrid.

Girona have been fantastic, and Michel Sanchez has been one of the managers of the season. The club’s hierarchy have rewarded him for his efforts, by handing him a new three-year contract.

Girona have picked up some notably excellent results, including a sensational 4-2 victory over Real Madrid, as well as goalless draw at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Even if Girona do not finish seventh, it has still been an excellent season for them. With Michel at the helm, they will hope to continue improving over the next few years.