Luis Enrique holding out for Premier League job as Napoli rejection is confirmed

Former Barcelona and Spain manager is open to returning to club management, but it appears that he is clearly holding out for a top six job in the Premier League.

After leaving the Spain job in December last year, ‘Lucho’ is back on the market. Napoli are on the hunt for a new manager despite their Serie A success this season, following Luciano Spalletti’s desicion to take a sabbatical this year.

Napoli President Aurelio de Laurentiis has confirmed reports over the weekend that he was a candidate to succeed Spalletti, but said the Asturian had turned him down, as quoted by Cadena SER.

“Luis Enrique wants to go to the Premier League, we compete with championships that are more attractive than ours. I told him you don’t eat as well as here, there are less places to find, but… We are evaluating coaches for the 4-3-3 and I will choose the best to continue the cycle.”

Previously Luis Enrique had admitted he would like to return to management in the Premier League, but only at a team that can ‘do important things’, likely referencing challenge for titles or trophies. With the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, it appears all of the ‘top six’ positions are covered for the time being, with the exception of Tottenham Hotspur. However Spurs are not in the Champions League next season, and the position has been available for some time.