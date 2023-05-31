La Liga to give verdict on permission for Barcelona to sign players next week

Barcelona find themselves somewhat in limbo currently, as they look to prepare for the summer transfer market. The Blaugrana can make plans and talk to players, but cannot follow through on them until they have the approval of La Liga for their viability plan.

Amid doubts about Barcelona’s ability to slash their wage bill, Barcelona have put together a plan to show La Liga how they will do so, and how they will make space for new expenses – such as new signings.

Until La Liga approve that plan, then they are unable to make players a firm offer. As they attempt to bring back Lionel Messi, the necessity of that approval has become an urgent matter for the club, with the Argentine reportedly pressing to get a deal done in the coming weeks. As things stand, Barcelona cannot prevent him with an offer.

🚨 Barcelona expect La Liga to approve their feasibility plan next week. From that moment, President Laporta can meet with Jorge Messi to offer him all the details. @RogerTorello pic.twitter.com/B2QGZvnpFz — barcacentre (@barcacentre) May 31, 2023

As per Sport, La Liga will give their verdict on the plan next Tuesday. That would likely give them enough time to present Messi with an offer before he makes up his mind for good.

Equally as important for Barcelona is ensuring they register all of their players which have agreed to new deals. The likes of Ronald Araujoa and Gavi are all operating on their former deals as things stand.

While a decision might be expected on Tuesday, Barcelona are somewhat at La Liga’s mercy. Previously this deadline date was set for two weeks ago, but La Liga then asked for more time to review the matter. Barcelona appear confident about their chances of carrying out business this summer, and are making no secret of their desire to bring Messi back, but equally, it serves them to be so.