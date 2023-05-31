Joao Felix “will leave Atletico Madrid” this summer after receiving huge contract offer – report

Joao Felix’s future has been thrown up into the air this week, following confirmation that he will not sign for Chelsea on a permanent basis.

Felix fell out with Diego Simeone earlier this season, which prompted his loan move to the Premier League giants in January, although he failed to properly establish himself during his time in West London.

Incoming Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino had not been impressed by Felix, and has subsequently decided against pursuing a permanent deal. However, the 23-year-old is still expected to leave Atletico, and according to Manu Sainz of Diario AS, he already has an offer on the table.

“Joao Felix already has an offer from a big team and he’s going to leave. He’s not going to train with Atletico.”

It is not yet known who has offered Felix a contract, but it appears that Atletico Madrid will be able to wash their hands of the Portuguese. However, it also remains to be seen how much they will receive in order to sell him.