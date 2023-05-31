Guillem Balague is “certain” that Lionel Messi will not re-join Barcelona this summer

Lionel Messi’s future has been the subject of intense discussion over the last few months, with the Argentine set to become a free agent this summer, as a renewal at Paris Saint-Germain will not come to fruition.

Barcelona want to re-sign Messi, two years after he left to join PSG, although their pursuit has been complicated because they are still waiting to receive approval from LaLiga over the viability plan.

The situation has reportedly left Messi frustrated, and Guillem Balague, writing in his BBC Sport column, believes that Messi has decided against returning to Catalonia this summer.

“Lionel Messi is expected to decide in the coming hours where he will be playing his football next season – the only thing that seems certain is that it will not be at Barcelona.

“His camp has told Barcelona the decision on his future is imminent and they cannot wait any longer for a proposal from them that has not arrived, despite promises the Catalan club would have something in place by now.”

Balague has also quashed speculation of a deal between Inter Miami and Barcelona for Messi, which would see the Argentine sign for the MLS side, before being loaned to the LaLiga champions.

“American side Inter Miami are another option, although a reported loan deal between them and Barcelona – where he would end up temporarily at the Catalan club – is not on the cards.”

Messi’s future will continue to be a hot topic over the next few weeks, and it appears that he will decide in the near future. Barcelona are still working on a deal, but it could be slipping away.

Image via Matthieu Mirville/ZUMAPRESS.com/MAXPPP