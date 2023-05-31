Girona tie down manager Michel Sanchez to new contract after brilliant campaign

Girona have rewarded manager Michel Sanchez with a new contract following a remarkable season in the North of Catalonia. Expected to battle relegation, Girona will go into the final day of the season with a decent chance at securing Europa Conference League football next season against Osasuna.

While defensively they have been porous, Girona have scored more goals than any other side excepting the big three this season, bringing an entertaining brand of football to Montilivi and La Liga.

Michel has been given a new three-year deal by Girona in order to continue what he has started in La Liga. Winning promotion via the play-offs in Segunda last season, he will now have the chance to lead Girona long-term in La Liga.

MÍCHEL 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣6️⃣ — Girona FC (@GironaFC) May 31, 2023

Securing survival with plenty to spare, Girona can surpass their record points total in the division with a win against Osasuna on Sunday.

Next season will see Girona with a tough task on their hands to replace some of their loan stars, with the likes of Rodrigo Riquelme, Taty Castellanos, Yangel Herrera, Ivan Martin, Yan Couto and Paulo Gazzanigga all due to return to their parent clubs. Given their relationship with the City Group, they may try to hold onto Couto, Castellanos and Herrera.