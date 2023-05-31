Espanyol to take La Liga referees to court over relegation

Espanyol are set to take La Liga’s referees, who are provided by the RFEF, to court over recent decisions that have gone against them.

After being relegated, Espanyol will try to file for ‘irreparable damages’ following their relegation to Segunda, which was confirmed last weekend following a 2-2 draw against Valencia.

Espanyol manager Luis Garcia complained about the decisions after that match highlighting a goal disallowed for a foul against Cesar Montes, and one not given for Martin Braithwaite in the lead up to Valencia’s equaliser., although he did admit that it was not the reason they had been relegated.

This follows on from Antoine Griezmann’s goal that was given against them last Wednesday after a VAR review, despite what Los Pericos say is a lack of clear evidence that the ball crossed the line.

Espanyol had complained to the Competition Committee, asking that the game be replayed, but that was turned down, which they can now appeal.

However they will now take the referees to civilian court in order to file for ‘irreparable damages’ caused by ‘adulterated games’ – they feel they were unfairly treated, as per Diario AS. It is not yet clear whether they intend to gain financial or sporting action from it.

Earlier in the season, Barcelona appealed through civilian court and managed to get Robert Lewandowski’s red card suspension delayed but not taken away. It seems highly unlikely that Espanyol will receive any joy through this avenue, if only for the mere precedent that it would set. Changing the results or paying out to Espanyol would incentivise every club to try to gain in those senses if things do not go their way.