Brazil will be forced to wait 18 months for Carlo Ancelotti as Italian plans next season at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti has been the subject of much speculation in the final stages of the season, with Brazil making no secret of the fact that they wish to bring in the Italian to take over their national team job. It looks as if they will not do so – at least not yet.

The Italian is firmly engaged in planning the coming season at Rea Madrid, and Diario AS say that he has insisted to Los Blancos that he will remain in the position over the summer. That report is backed up by Marca, who also say that Ancelotti is committed to fulfilling his contract until 2024.

However Brazil apparently are now willing to wait for Ancelotti, regardless of this. The Selecao are happy to appoint Ancelotti in the summer of 2024, after his contract expires, with CBF head Ednaldo Rodrigues showing a remarkable conviction in the matter. Their main goal is that Ancelotti is at the helm for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the USA and Mexico.

If that is the case, it means Brazil will be required to find an interim option, and have that option take charge of their 2024 Copa America campaign too. Meanwhile Ancelotti will have the opportunity, presumably to leave club football for good having previously remarked that Real Madrid would be his final role, to go out with a bang at the Santiago Bernabeu next season.