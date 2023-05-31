Barcelona hoping to loan Lionel Messi from future club

Barcelona are exhausting all possible formlas to try and bring Lionel Messi back to the club, and it could result in a strange summer that sees Messi join one side and then leave on loan for another.

The Paris Saint-Germain star is out of contract in the summer, and reportedly has a major offer to head to Saudi Arabia. The Blaugrana appear to be his only option in Europe, but Inter Miami arre the third alternative that have been less closely linked in recent months.

As per L’Equipe (via Sport), Barcelona are working with Inter Miami to get a deal that suits those three parties. The Blaugrana are unable to offer Messi a deal as of yet, with their viability plan still being reviewed by La Liga, which they need approval of to sign players. With Messi and his father and agent Jorge Messi, reportedly keen to resolve his future swiftly, Joan Laporta is having to hurry along in the matter.

The deal suggested would see Messi play at Barcelona on loan from Inter Miami for between 6 and 18 months, allowing him to arrive at the 2024 Copa America in form having been playing in Europe, have a farewell at Barcelona and then leave Europe for his preferred destination, which is Miami where he already has property.

All of this said, those timelines, unlesss it was merely a singular year that Messi was loaned for, would imply that Messi was simply there to be fit for Copa America, or to have his farewell. In that situation, he would potentially leave midseason. It seems more likely that if Messi is to join Barcelona, he will do so with winning titles.

Image via MaxPPP