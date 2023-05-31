Atletico Madrid close to renewing striker despite interest from Serie A sides

Atletico Madrid are close to agreeing on a new deal with Alvaro Morata, according to the latest reports coming out of Madrid.

Diario AS say that Milan and Juventus are interested in the 30-year-old, whose contract expires in 2024, but Los Colchoneros are close to a new deal for him.

Scoring 15 times and assisting on 3 occasions in his 44 appearances, Morata has tended to be a rotational option for much of the season, depending on injuries. Despite that, the Madrid daily say both parties are completely in tune with each other and he will sign a new deal for two to three seasons with a lower wage than he is currently on.

Even with the interest from Italy, neither side have shown willingness to pay near the €35m price tag that was set last summer.

Morata is likely settled in his home city of Madrid as it is, and thus probably happy to continue at the Metropolitano. While not the star forward Diego Simeone might want, Morata remains a useful and important part of the squad.