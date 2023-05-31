Arnaut Danjuma to return to Villarreal as Tottenham Hotspur decide against activating buy option

Having fallen out of favour under Quique Setien earlier this season, Arnaut Danjuma was sent on loan to the Premier league in January. A deal had been agreed with Everton, before Tottenham Hotspur swooped in to sign the Dutch forward until the end of the season.

However, it is a move that did not work out for Danjuma, as he only played a handful of games for Spurs, with just one of those being from the start.

Villarreal had agreed a £27m buy option with Spurs, should they decide to sign him on a permanent basis. However, they have decided against this, according to Fabrizio Romano, meaning that Danjuma will return to Castellon in the summer.

However, Danjuma is not expected to stay at Villarreal, with another departure very likely. Clubs from the Premier League, Bundesliga and Ligue 1 have all approached his representatives over a summer move.

Despite a promising first season, Danjuma has lost a significant amount of prominence at Villarreal, and his future at the club appears to be coming to an end.