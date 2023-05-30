Xavi Hernandez picks out defeat as turning point for Barcelona’s season

Barcelona were always likely to be amongst the challengers for La Liga this season, but there was a stage in October where it looked as if it all might fall apart. Particularly after being beaten by Real Madrid 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, many felt they would struggle to compete with their rivals this season, but manager Xavi Hernandez has told Sport that it was the moment everything changed for the Blaugrana.

He explained that after that match there was something of an airing of grievances following their defeat, which helped bond the players together.

“That we had a long talk from the coach to the players. And that there was a before and after moment in the season for us.”

Barcelona had gone down 3-1 at the Bernabeu, and while for much of the tie there was only one goal in it, there was a sense of superiority for Real Madrid.

After that, Xavi decided to listen to his players rather than instruct.

“I made them talk because I always talk. They already know me: I try to be natural, I try to be honest, sincere, I try to tell them my feelings, what we have improved and what we have not. And in the end I made them talk. I asked them what feelings they had, if the problem was perhaps the coach. I opened up the channel [of communication] practically on my own. I told the staff to please leave me alone with the footballers.”

“I always try to understand what they feel in some way and I think it went very well, the talk went very well. It was a long, very long talk, almost two hours and I think it was very positive, very very positive. Everyone or almost everyone spoke and expressed their feelings, the feeling they had and somehow the player felt like a calm. There I think the team was encapsulated and from there, look! We chained together I don’t know how many victories until we reached two titles. I think it was the key of the season.”

In terms of what was said, Xavi recounted that there was nothing held back in that chat, and from that moment onwards, things began to improve.

“Their feelings, right? That we had to be more of a team, to become a unit. I was very honest with them. I told them that I was here, I was here to help them, that the only reason I had come here was, not to succeed myself, but to succeed as a group.”

“I did not have and do not have any desire to say Xavi’s League. That’s why I always say that I’m ashamed when they say Xavi’s league, what can I do without Ter Stegen’s saves or Lewy’s goals? And without the president or the board of directors? What I feel most proud of is that the team has become a family. I think that that day the coaches and footballers opened up a lot and from there things were achieved that for me is the key to success, that was the overall ‘click’ that occurred this season.”

Xavi has not been short of his critics this season for Barcelona’s European performances, but ultimately the Blaugrana achieved their aim at the start of the season.

What is perhaps most interesting about that period is that not many highlighted that as a point of inflection, but rather their victory over Osasuna in the final game before the World Cup. The Bernabeu defeat was followed by wins over Villarreal and Athletic Club by a total of seven goals to nil and a change of formation, but since then the Blaugrana have domestically at least shown a steel they had not previously.