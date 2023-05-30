Xavi Hernandez could pave the way for Barca Atletic’s possible promotion to LaLiga2

Celta Vigo will be one of the teams fighting to stay in LaLiga this weekend. Carlos Carvalhal’s side are currently 17th after a desperately disappointing run-in, and they take on champions Barcelona in their final match this weekend.

Anything less than a victory could see Celta relegated to LaLiga2, and this could have a knock-on effect if that does indeed come to fruition.

Should Barcelona win, Xavi Hernandez could pave the way for Rafael Marquez’s Barca Atletic to gain promotion to LaLiga2, as per Diario AS, where they could play against Celta.

Barca Atletic face Real Madrid Castilla in the semi-final of the Primera Federacion play-offs. Should they progress, they would face Celta Vigo B or Eldense in the final. However, if Celta’s first team are relegated, their subsidiary cannot be promoted, as per league rules.

Essentially, this could make the mini Clasico a final, meaning that there is a strong possibility that either Barcelona or Real Madrid’s subsidiary could be playing in the second tier of Spanish football next season.

Image via Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images