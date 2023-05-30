WATCH: Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal scores incredible goal for Spain in U17 Euros semi-final against France

Lamine Yamal is regarded as one of the most exciting prospects not only at Barcelona, but also within Spanish football. Despite being only 15, he has already made his first team debut for the Blaugrana.

Like many exciting young talents, Yamal has been plying his trade at the U17 Euros in Hungary over the last couple of weeks. He has been in excellent form for Julen Guerrero’s side, putting up very impressive numbers.

Spain were in semi-final action on Tuesday evening against France, and Yamal continued his fine form by scoring an outstanding opening goal in the second half, cutting in from the right before sending a left-footed effort into the top corner.

GOLAZOOOOO! Lamine Yamal who else. Wow pic.twitter.com/lPreFtKKGk — ArsenKveFCB (@ArsenKveFCB) May 30, 2023

Unfortunately for Spain and Yamal, they were unable to hold onto the lead, and they ended up losing 3-1 to France, who will play Germany in Friday’s final.

Despite the disappointing end to Spain’s tournament, Barcelona will have been very impressed with Yamal’s exploits over the last couple of weeks. Attention will now turn to finalising his first professional contract, with him turning 16 in July.