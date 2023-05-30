Villarreal on the verge of signing World Cup star to cover goalkeeping position

Villarreal are on the verge of solving their goalkeeping issues with a summer recruit.

The Yellow Submarine allowed Geronimo Rulli to depart the club this season, handing over first-choice duties to veteran Pepe Reina. While he has put in some good performances, the 40-year-old has neither convinced, nor is he the long-term solution.

As Matteo Moretto, a deal is close for Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic. The 28-year-old’s reputation skyrocketed after an excellent performance in the 2022 World Cup with Croatia. His penalty saves helped Croatia through to the semi-final of the World Cup and past Brazil.

El Villarreal ata a Dominik Livaković. Hay acuerdo verbal con el jugador croata, falta cerrar los detalles con el Dinamo Zagreb. @relevo https://t.co/LwHVVzbRqk — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) May 29, 2023

In March, Moretto had pointed out that Livakovic would cost around €10m, but it appears now that there are only ‘details’ to sort out between the teams. Livakovic himself already has a verbal agreement with Villarreal.

Signing a reliable ‘keeper has to be near the top of the agenda for Els Groguets, who have left points behind carelessly this season. Livakovic based on World Cup form was unbeatable at times, showing quick reflexes and anticipation in order to shut down angles and save shots.

Image via REUTERS/Lee Smith