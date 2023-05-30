Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina on Vinicius Junior – “He is a young boy who has to mature.”

Villarreal goalkeeper Pepe Reina has said that while nothing justifies racism, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior must mature.

The 40-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of the season, confirmed his desire to Cadena Cope to remain in Castellon next season. His position is thought to be one of the positions that Villarreal hope to address this coming transfer window, with recent reports emerging that Villarreal are close to sealing a deal for a new number one.

Speaking more generally on the abuse that has become commonplace for Vinicius this season, Reina explained that he would ensure that every ticket had a name to it.

“It is more a matter of education, of disrespect as a general rule. Boundaries have been crossed, mysoginistic comments… it’s part of our football and it shouldn’t be like that. This goes beyond football. The team shouldn’t pay for it. The solution: nominative tickets, so that those who insult don’t set foot in a ground again… or even that team lose a game.”

Reina himself was seen having a shouting match with Vinicius after the Spaniard perceived that the Brazilian was going down to easily in a Copa del Rey match in January. The veteran did ask Vincius to mature on the pitch.

“Vinicius is a young boy who has to mature.”

“Nothing is justifiable. In football we say a lot to each other and there are things that stay on the field. I spoke with him.On the pitch we have to make things easier. This is still a sport and people are above any colour.”

While asking Vinicius to do so is a perfectly reasonable opinion, mixing that opinion with a discussion that involves the racial abuse cheapens the racism, making it more or less acceptable depending on Vinicius’ behaviour. Quite obviously, Vinicius’ behaviour has nothing to do with racial abuse.