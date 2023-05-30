Two teams pushing for €50m-rated Pau Torres as Villarreal look to make major sale

Villarreal central defender has been profiled as the prototype for a modern central defender in that he is tall, reasonably quick, and capable of playing the ball out from the back. Yet somewhat surprisingly, he remains in Castellon, with nobody reaching his asking price.

It is true that Torres has dropped his form a little, but the 26-year-old will once again be on the market for the right price this summer. Sport say that the Yellow Submarine will ask again for €50m this summer, and that the two teams looking at him are Juventus and Aston Villa.

At Aston Villa, former manager Unai Emery will be aware of exactly what he is getting in Torres. It is somewhat surprising that Juve are linked, given they have less funds than usual to spend this summer.

Late last year, Fabrizio Romano also claimed that Villarreal were willing to negotiate a lower price than his €50m-release clause, dropping the price by some €10m. If Torres does go, then Villarreal will miss someone who has been a key piece of their defence over recent years. In terms of price and their ability to replace Torres though, Villarreal probably like their chances of doing the latter.