‘This boy should train with us every day’ – Toni Kroos gives seal of approval to Real Madrid starlet

Real Madrid have not had an academy graduate succeed at the club since Nacho Fernandez made his way in the first team some time ago. However forward Alvaro Rodriguez is hoping to make that jump this season, but German midfielder Toni Kroos believes one of his fellow youngsters might not be too far away from doing so either.

La Fabrica is one of the most successful academies in Europe, but youngsters often have a tough time forcing their way into the Real Madrid squad, which is understandable given the quality ahead of them.

However according to Marca, Toni Kroos has given his seal of approval to Nico Paz.

“This boy should train with us every day because he is great,” Kroos has reportedly said of the 18-year-old.

Paz, who plays for the Argentine under-20 side, is a central midfielder with more of an attacking slant on his game, who can play out wide too.

The Madrid daily go on to recall a previous comment from manager Carlo Ancelotti, which backs up his talent too.

“He has the potential to play in the first team. He is doing very well with Arbeloa and the times he was used by Raul, he has also done very well at Castilla.”

He is one of three youngsters in line to make Real Madrid’s preseason tour to the USA this summer, and if he can perform there, it could give him one or two shots in the first team next season.

While it is early days in his career, impressing Kroos is no small feat either. If Real Madrid do want him to succeed at the Bernabeu, the challenge will be giving him opportunities in an already highly competitive midfield.