Third option on the table for Cadiz left-back Pacha Espino this summer

Cadiz look as if they are on the verge of safety from relegation for another season should they manage to avoid defeat against Elche on the final day this weekend. If and when they do secure safety, as soon as the celebrations die down they will be tasked with retaining one of their best players.

Left-back and often captain Pacha Espino has been one of their most impressive performers since they arrived back in La Liga, providing a battling present without the ball, and a tireless commitment to get forward with it.

That has not gone unnoticed, and with his contract expiring this summer, Cadiz President Manolo Vizcaino has admitted (via ED) that they know the offer they have to beat in order to retain Espino.

Multiple reports have linked Espino with a move to Atletico Madrid this summer, as Los Colchoneros look to add depth at the left-back spot.

Meanwhile Osasuna are reportedly on the scene now too, with Los Rojillo looking at strengthening a left-back core that currently has Manu Garcia and Juan Cruz there, although sometimes they go with a more defensive option on the left and a winger in a five.

Espino, 31, is likely facing his last major move should he decide to leave Cadiz. Osasuna offer a stable project that continues to grow and may well include European football next season if they beat Girona this weekend. Meanwhile Atletico quite clearly offer Champions League football, although their priorities are thought to be elsewhere too. In Cadiz, he is not only comfortable, but adored by the fans and arguably their star player.