Sergi Darder in line for Espanyol exit this summer as relegation clause revealed

Following their 2-2 draw to Valencia on Sunday, Espanyol’s relegation to LaLiga2 has now been confirmed. It has been a bitterly disappointing season for Los Pericos, who have massively underperformed.

Given their relegation, several of the club’s best players are expected to be on the move this season. Joselu Mato has been heavily linked with Real Madrid, who are in line to sign the veteran striker.

Joselu will leave on a loan deal, as it has been revealed that he has a relegation clause in his contract that allows any club to take him on loan, providing they pay his full wages.

He isn’t the only one to have this, as MD have stated that Cesar Montes, Lele Cabrera and captain Sergi Darder also have this clause. The latter is expected to be on the move, with Atletico Madrid reportedly among those interested in signing him.

While this will make it difficult to gain promotion at the first time of asking next season, it could make it easier for Espanyol to hold on to their star players in the long run, especially if they can find a way to come back up to LaLiga for the 2024/25 season.

