Reinforcements at number nine position ‘imminent’ for Real Madrid

It has been acknowledged for several months that Real Madrid will need to bring in a number nine to share the games with Karim Benzema better next season, and it appears that Los Blancos could address that issue before this one is even over.

Diario AS describe the arrival of Joselu Mato from Espanyol as ‘imminent’, while Marca also say that a deal is close for the 33-year-old. The deal would be a season-long loan, taking advantage of a clause in Joselu’s contract with Espanyol, where any side willing to match his wages if Los Pericos are relegated can do so. They have until the 10th of July to take advantage of that clause.

Joselu will in theory arrive to be Benzema’s back-up for next season, not that his numbers are those of a rotational option. This season he has 16 goals in La Liga, just two behind Benzema himself, and will provide both an aerial threat and a target man for Real Madrid. The advantage of this being that he could play both on his own up front or with Benzema should they be looking for a goal.

Los Blancos will reportedly continue looking for a nine this summer to strengthen the attack, as rumours swirl that Benzema might consider leaving the club this summer.

Meanwhile it is also predicted that Espanyol will be loaned Real Madrid youngsters next season as part of a friendly collaboration between the two, with Los Pericos no doubt aiming to return at the earliest possible opportunity to La Liga.

This would not be the first time the pair have worked together to develop young talent, with Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio both spending time at the RCDE Stadium previously.

Image via Angel Martinez/Getty Images