Real Madrid veteran contacted by Inter over summer departure

Real Madrid are still uncertain over the future of several players with contracts expiring, and one of those cases that will cause the most disappointment, should he leave, is Nacho Fernandez.

Increasingly there is speculation that Karim Benzema may decide to bring his Real Madrid career to an end, something Marco Asensio appears set to do. Dani Ceballos’ future is also up in the air.

The noises coming out of the Spanish capital are that it is in Nacho’s hands as to whether he decides to stay or not. The veteran defender has spent his whole career at the Santiago Bernabeu, and is a valued rotational option, but may decide to leave for a new experience and/or a bigger role somewhere else.

Nacho’s future remains open as deal is set to expire with Real Madrid and there is still no green light to the extension. 🚨⚪️ #RealMadrid Spanish CB has been approached by Inter to understand conditions of the potential free deal; nothing agreed or advanced yet. pic.twitter.com/0stRX7Krt2 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2023

As per Fabrizio Romano, Italian Champions League finalists Inter are offering that opportunity. While no terms have been agreed, Nacho is in talks with them.

The veteran defender has performed admirably when filling in across the backline both this year and over the past decade. Few would begrudge him the chance to sample a different football as his career enters its twilight stage.