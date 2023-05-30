Real Madrid star to bid farewell within the next 24 hours

Real Madrid star Marco Asensio looks as if he has decided to leave the club this summer at the end of contract. Confirmation could be just hours away.

According to Marca, Asensio will announce his exit from Real Madrid this Wednesday. The 27-year-old has decided to bring seven years in the Spanish capital to an end to pursue a different experience and a bigger role this summer.

Best-placed for his signature are Unai Emery’s Aston Villa. However Asensio has not yet decided his future, and they will face tough competition from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Milan to bring him in.

While Asensio has not been a starter in Madrid for some time, his contribution this season has been significant, scoring and assisting 20 goals this season, despite playing less than 2,000 minutes. Many of those minutes have come from the bench, but he is still nearing a goal contribution every game with those statistics.

If Asensio does announce his departure in the coming days, it will give him a final chance to bid farewell to the Real Madrid fans and the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday night against Athletic Club.