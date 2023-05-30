Real Madrid eyeing up summer move for former player as new goalkeeper likely to be required

Real Madrid are expected to get heavily involved in the transfer market this summer, as Florentino Perez looks to add reinforcements to several key areas of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad ahead of next season.

One area that could be very important for Real Madrid to get right is regarding their backup goalkeeper. Andriy Lunin currently occupies that role, although he has been disappointing when called upon this season.

Furthermore, the Ukrainian wants to leave this summer in order to play regular first team football, and this would require Real Madrid to look for a replacement to act as an understudy to Thibaut Courtois.

According to Marca, they have identified David Soria as an option to replace Lunin. The 30-year-old, who is first-choice at Getafe, was previously on the books at Real Madrid’s youth setup from 2003 to 2008, and also 2009 to 2012.

Soria has amassed over 200 appearances in senior football since making his debut for Sevilla in 2015. He would be an excellent option for Real Madrid as a backup, although it remains to be seen whether Getafe and/or Soria go for it.